Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Be Focused Pro, Remote Drive for Mac, more

- Feb. 19th 2019 9:58 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have quite a notable list of offers including Be Focused Pro, JYDGE, Remote Drive for Mac and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Necropolis: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad for Mac: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Live Cams Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: JYDGE: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: RememberWhen: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Export Contacts – Easy Backup: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iDevice – Check device: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Flying Car Robot Flight Drive Simulator Game 2017: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $26 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AudioNote—Note+Voice Recorder: $8 (Reg. $15)

