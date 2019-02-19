The top-rated Ontario 10-inch Knife returns to Amazon all-time low at $65 (Reg. $100)

- Feb. 19th 2019 4:01 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Ontario RTAK II Knife in green for $64.99 shipped. Walmart currently has it for $100 and today’s deal is a match of the previous Amazon all-time low. This knife is made from 5160 steel and has a blade length of 10 inches. It weighs in at 1-lb. 6.5-oz., making it a fairly light carry overall. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Prefer a multi-tool? Our roundup of the best options there from Gerber and others has you covered starting at just $5.

Ontario RTAK II Knife features:

  • Made of 5160 Steel
  • Blade Length 10.3 in (26.0 cm)
  • Overall Length 16.6 in (42.2 cm)
  • Weighs 1 lb 6.5 oz (0.64 kg)
  • 17 inch(43 cms) plain edge blade
  • Knife Overall Length: 17-Inch
