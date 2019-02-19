The top-rated Ontario 10-inch Knife returns to Amazon all-time low at $65 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Ontario RTAK II Knife in green for $64.99 shipped. Walmart currently has it for $100 and today’s deal is a match of the previous Amazon all-time low. This knife is made from 5160 steel and has a blade length of 10 inches. It weighs in at 1-lb. 6.5-oz., making it a fairly light carry overall. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Prefer a multi-tool? Our roundup of the best options there from Gerber and others has you covered starting at just $5.

Ontario RTAK II Knife features: