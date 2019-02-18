Nintendo Switch digital game deals from $5: Gardens Between, Civilization VI, Mulaka, more

We still have some great eShop deals running from last week including Owlboy, Diablo III, Scribblenauts and many more. But we have now spotted some new additions to the eShop’s discounted section. Today’s deals are headlined by up to 50% off The Gardens Between, Mulaka and Civilization VI, just to name a few. Prices are starting from $5 and you’ll find all of our top picks down below. That’s on top of some deep deals on Nintendo Switch hardware bundles and more.

Top Picks from the Sale:

While the official Nintendo Switch $35 eShop gift card promotion is still live right here, we also have console bundles from $348 (Up to $420 value). Head over to this morning’s roundup for some pre-order deals on Super Mario Maker 2 and to our Nintendo Direct event coverage for more details.

The Gardens Between: