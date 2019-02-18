Nintendo Switch digital game deals from $5: Gardens Between, Civilization VI, Mulaka, more

We still have some great eShop deals running from last week including Owlboy, Diablo III, Scribblenauts and many more. But we have now spotted some new additions to the eShop’s discounted section. Today’s deals are headlined by up to 50% off The Gardens Between, Mulaka and Civilization VI, just to name a few. Prices are starting from $5 and you’ll find all of our top picks down below. That’s on top of some deep deals on Nintendo Switch hardware bundles and more.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- The Gardens Between $10 (Reg. $20)
- Oniken: Unstoppable $8 (Reg. $10)
- Mulaka $12 (Reg. $20)
- Doodle God: Evolution $5 (Reg. $7)
- Build a Bridge! $9 (Reg. $15)
- Uncanny Valley $5 (Reg. $10)
- Xenon Valkyrie+ $8 (Reg. $10)
- Koloro $5 (Reg. $10)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $45 (Reg. $60)
- Next Up Hero $10 (Reg. $20)
- And many more…
While the official Nintendo Switch $35 eShop gift card promotion is still live right here, we also have console bundles from $348 (Up to $420 value). Head over to this morning’s roundup for some pre-order deals on Super Mario Maker 2 and to our Nintendo Direct event coverage for more details.
The Gardens Between:
Best friends Arina and Frendt fall into a series of vibrant, dreamlike island gardens peppered with everyday objects from their childhood. Together they embark on an emotional journey that examines the significance of their friendship: the memories they’ve built, what must be let go, and what should never be left behind.