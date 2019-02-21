When it comes to video doorbells, there are two companies that rule the roost, generally speaking. You’ve got Nest’s Hello Smart Video Doorbell and the Ring Video Doorbell (which has multiple models). There are plenty of third-party options on Amazon, as well. But one company has been trying to shake up the industry, and that’s Remo+. With the launch of its latest RemoBell S, Remo+ aims to provide a $99 price point with 3-days of cloud storage included with every purchase.

RemoBell S features 3-days of cloud storage & more

With Ring or Nest, you have to pay for cloud storage. That’s a cost on top of your normal charge for the doorbell itself. Ring’s service starts at $3 per month and Nest begins at $5 a month. Neither service offers a free option with recording, but that’s where RemoBell S sets itself apart. You’ll get 3-days of rolling recording included at no charge with the purchase of your RemoBell S. Plus, since the price is only $99, you’re saving there, too.

On the feature side, RemoBell S offers 1080p video, 2-way audio, push notifications, motion zones, night vision, and more. The camera offers a 180-degree field of view, which allows you to see everything at your front door.

When it comes to powering your RemoBell S, there’s no need for hiring an electrician or changing batteries. RemoBell S runs off of your existing doorbell wires and offers quick response to motion detection. The motion zones are crucial here, as you can set RemoBell S to only send notifications when movement is detected in a specific area, like a porch or walkway. This helps cut through possible false alarms of cars passing by or other non-issues you might run into.

When it comes to smarts, RemoBell S is also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Assistant, and IFTTT for triggers. This means you can get alerts and communicate with your RemoBell S through your favorite smart assistant no problem.

Pricing and availability:

The RemoBell S is available from Amazon and direct for $99 shipped. If you want a wireless model, there’s also the RemoBell W for $199 at Amazon or direct which comes with a free Wi-Fi indoor chime for those who would need that.