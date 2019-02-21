When it comes to video doorbells, there are two companies that rule the roost, generally speaking. You’ve got Nest’s Hello Smart Video Doorbell and the Ring Video Doorbell (which has multiple models). There are plenty of third-party options on Amazon, as well. But one company has been trying to shake up the industry, and that’s Remo+. With the launch of its latest RemoBell S, Remo+ aims to provide a $99 price point with 3-days of cloud storage included with every purchase.
RemoBell S features 3-days of cloud storage & more
With Ring or Nest, you have to pay for cloud storage. That’s a cost on top of your normal charge for the doorbell itself. Ring’s service starts at $3 per month and Nest begins at $5 a month. Neither service offers a free option with recording, but that’s where RemoBell S sets itself apart. You’ll get 3-days of rolling recording included at no charge with the purchase of your RemoBell S. Plus, since the price is only $99, you’re saving there, too.
On the feature side, RemoBell S offers 1080p video, 2-way audio, push notifications, motion zones, night vision, and more. The camera offers a 180-degree field of view, which allows you to see everything at your front door.
When it comes to powering your RemoBell S, there’s no need for hiring an electrician or changing batteries. RemoBell S runs off of your existing doorbell wires and offers quick response to motion detection. The motion zones are crucial here, as you can set RemoBell S to only send notifications when movement is detected in a specific area, like a porch or walkway. This helps cut through possible false alarms of cars passing by or other non-issues you might run into.
When it comes to smarts, RemoBell S is also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Assistant, and IFTTT for triggers. This means you can get alerts and communicate with your RemoBell S through your favorite smart assistant no problem.
Pricing and availability:
The RemoBell S is available from Amazon and direct for $99 shipped. If you want a wireless model, there’s also the RemoBell W for $199 at Amazon or direct which comes with a free Wi-Fi indoor chime for those who would need that.
Livermore, CA, February 21, 2019 — Remo+, the company behind the DoorCam smart security camera, is proud to announce RemoBell S, the next generation of their video doorbell lineup. Launching alongside RemoBell W today, RemoBell S offers a wider field of view, improved resolution, and motion zone customization. RemoBell S is releasing with the most competitive launch price of any competing video doorbell of similar quality at $99 plus free 3-day cloud storage.
The updated RemoBell lineup installs with a hardwired power connection. While the original RemoBell relied on batteries, RemoBell S is powered by existing doorbell wires that operate at voltages between 16 and 24 VAC, allowing for faster-responding motion detection. All motion recordings can be viewed for up 3 days via free rolling cloud storage (paid options available).
RemoBell S also features motion zone capabilities. Users can set RemoBell S to send notifications only when movement is detected in their selected motion zone, such as their porch or walkway. This eliminates irrelevant motion alerts from passing cars or pedestrians on the sidewalk.
“We developed the customizable features of RemoBell S, combined with the new hardwired connection, to offer enhanced security for our customers,” said Paul Lee, Managing Director of Remo+. “Remo+ is all about making home security simpler. We want to give homeowners smarter tools so that they have greater control over what’s going on in and around their home.”
In addition, RemoBell S offers 180o vertical and horizontal viewing angles, the widest of any Remo+ product and wider than most other competing video doorbells. The live video view also comes with a dewarping display option. RemoBell S features full HD recording, 2-way talk, clear night vision, on demand view from just about any smart device, bank-level encryption, weather resistance, and integrations with Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT, all in a simple, slim design. Power kit and mounting wedges are also included with each purchase.
RemoBell S is now on market for $99. RemoBell W is also on market for $199 and comes with a free Wi-Fi indoor chime.