ComiXology takes up to 67% off Iron Man, Doctor Stange and other Marvel comics from $1, more

ComiXology is closing out the work week by taking up to 67% off a batch of Marvel comics and collections created by Alex Ross and Kurt Busiek from under $1. All of these releases will become permanent additions to your library. Our favorite read from this sale is Iron Man: Revenge of the Mandarin at $5.99. That’s $11 under the going rate and is the best we’ve seen. If you loved 2013’s addition to the MCU, Iron Man 3, then this collection is perfect for you. It offers a different take from the film on Tony Stark’s battle with the Mandarin, where he’ll have to team up with Captain America, the Black Widow and more to defeat the supervillan. Shop the entire sale right here or hit the jump to find more of our top picks.

ComiXology is also discounting a selection of IDW’s Recent Hits starting from under $1. While not as eye-catching as Marvel titles at first glance, there are some real standouts in the sale including Sonic the Hedgehog, Star Trek, Transformers and more.

Other notable discounts include:

If today’s sales aren’t enough to sate your love of comics, then be sure to consider subscribing to Comixology Unlimited for as many issues as you can read.

Iron Man: Revenge of the Mandarin synopsis: