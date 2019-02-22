HP’s $60 Envy 5055 AiO Printer w/ AirPrint has your back through tax season and beyond (Reg. $105)

Amazon offers the HP Envy 5055 Wireless All-in-One Printer with AirPrint for $59.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and Staples. That’s good for a $45 discount from the going rate, comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve tracked in months. With AirPrint capabilities leading the way, you’ll also find Bluetooth, iCloud and Dropbox integration making its way to HP’s Envy 5055. Perfect for your home office, dorm room and more, this printer has your back through tax season and beyond. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,700 customers and is a #1 best-seller.

Another perk of HP’s printer is that it can automatically order new ink when it starts running low. But if you know that you’ll be putting the Envy to work once it arrives, picking up an additional ink cartridge will be a solid use of your savings.

Compared to other AirPrint-enabled printers on Amazon, the HP Envy 5055 enters at a pretty competitive price. You’ll find most other comparable models touting $90+ price tags, making today’s offer even more appealing.

HP Envy 5055 Wireless All-in-One Printer features:

Now with Bluetooth Smart, improved Wi-Fi connectivity, faster print speeds & more

Print, scan, and copy borderless, high-quality photos and documents with crisp, sharp text using this versatile all-in-one printer

Ink ordered by your printer and delivered to your door so you’ll never run out. First 2 months free, monthly plans start at just $2.99/mo. after that.

Whether connecting to your network or your mobile device, reliable Dual Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Smart deliver a stable connection for steady performance

The HP Smart app allows you to easily set up your wireless printer, scan documents with your camera, and print from social media or the cloud, such as iCloud, Google Drive, and Dropbox