VUDU $5 Weekend Sale: Man of Steel 4K, Pacific Rim, The Accountant, The Legend of Tarzan, more

VUDU is back with its $5 weekend sale, this time including select 4K movies. Our favorite would be Man of Steel in 4K, which normally goes for $16 at Google Play. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked in 4K and is the lowest available. I love Man of Steel and it’s probably one of my favorite Superman movies in recent memory. Plus, this is a crucial movie to watch if you’ve yet to see Justice League, as it is one of the major lead-up films. Rated 4.2/5 stars at Amazon. Shop the entire sale here, or head below for more of our top picks.
Nomad Base Station
Don’t forget to link your VUDU account to Movies Anywhere. That’ll make most of your purchases available at other etailers like iTunes, Amazon, and more.
Our top picks:
- CHiPs (Reg. $14)
- Pacific Rim (Reg. $15)
- The Accountant (Reg. $16)
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (Reg. $16)
- The Legend of Tarzan (Reg. $16)
- …and more…
Man of Steel:
Superman takes to the skies once more as Henry Cavill dons the mantle of the Man of Steel — wrestling with a past he can’t comprehend and a future he cannot escape. Alive with the directorial stylings of 300’s Zack Snyder and the production team behind Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, Man of Steel offers up an entirely new Superman: alienated, misunderstood, but forever a beacon of hope for all humanity.
iTunes launches Oscars movie sale w/ $20 bundles, 4K from $5, $1 rentals, more https://t.co/DQcej4pgor by @trevorjd14 pic.twitter.com/1JGl4jgNOg
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 19, 2019