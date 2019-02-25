Today only, Sperry is having a Boat Shoe Flash Sale with select styles at $55 shipped

- Feb. 25th 2019 1:04 pm ET

$55
0

Today only, Sperry is having a Boat Shoe Flash Sale that’s offering select styles for $54.99 with code BOAT54 at checkout. Free shipping applies on all orders. The men’s Authentic Original Boat Shoes are timeless and will be a go-to in your wardrobe during warm weather. These shoes are on sale for $55 and originally were priced at $95. Plus, they can be easily dressed up or down and their slip-on design will get you out of the door in a breeze. If you’re looking for a women’s option the Oasis Dock Boat Shoes are similar and also on sale for $55. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

$55

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Sperry

Sperry

About the Author