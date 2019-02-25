Today only, Sperry is having a Boat Shoe Flash Sale with select styles at $55 shipped

Today only, Sperry is having a Boat Shoe Flash Sale that’s offering select styles for $54.99 with code BOAT54 at checkout. Free shipping applies on all orders. The men’s Authentic Original Boat Shoes are timeless and will be a go-to in your wardrobe during warm weather. These shoes are on sale for $55 and originally were priced at $95. Plus, they can be easily dressed up or down and their slip-on design will get you out of the door in a breeze. If you’re looking for a women’s option the Oasis Dock Boat Shoes are similar and also on sale for $55. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Authentic Original Boat Shoe $55 (Orig. $95)
- Authentic Original Richtown Boater $55 (Orig. $100)
- Authentic Original Washable Boater $55 (Orig. $100)
- Gold Cup Original Boat Shoes $79 (Orig. $160)
- Kennedy Penny Loafer $80 (Orig. $130)
Our top picks for women include:
- Oasis Dock Boat Shoe $55 (Orig. $90)
- Oasis Loft Liberty Fabric Boat Shoe $55 (Orig. $90)
- Original Satin Lace Boat Shoe $55 (Orig. $95)
- Koifish Sparkle Boat Shoe $55 (Orig. $90)
- Songfish Wool Boat Shoe $55 (Orig. $90)
Find Sorel winter boots, accessories & apparel for men and women from just $45 https://t.co/8ZPs1qW7Gt by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/4oy9cdsgDQ
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 25, 2019