Smartphone Accessories: Twelve South Leather iPhone XS Wallet Case $32 shipped, more

- Feb. 25th 2019 10:21 am ET

Amazon offers the Twelve South Leather iPhone XS Wallet Case in Earl Grey for $32.59 shipped. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer saves you 35%, comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since Black Friday. With room for two different cards, Twelve South’s case is a fantastic way to add a bit of utility to your iPhone’s cover. Plus, it comes in a stylish leather finish that pairs perfectly with the Space Gray iPhone. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers. 

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • Score three Philips Hue Color Bulbs, a Light Switch and HomeKit Hub for $120 (20% off)
  • Mpow Selfie Stick w/ Bluetooth Remote: $13 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
    • w/ code 6BYVATSU
  • Tribit XFree Color Bluetooth Earbuds: $14.50 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
    • w/ code RZ5DVRJT
  • iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch Mini Smartphone Car Mounts are all on sale for $13 (Reg. $20)
  • Aukey Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $9 (Reg. $21) | Amazon 
    • w/ code PKCLJQ2E  
  • AUKEY Bluetooth Speaker Outdoor Waterproof: $21 (Reg. $40) | Amazon 
    • w/ code 582538KZ 

Inspired by the laid-back luxury of burnished leather boots and crafted in deep, rich tones, RelaxedLeather cases deliver smart, easy protection for your iPhone. Each genuine leather case is completely unique thanks to hand burnishing along the edges and corners, while a quilted interior microfiber lines a 5-sided recessed shell that keeps your iPhone like new. RelaxedLeather’s refined yet relaxed style is just as comfortable tucked in jeans as it is pulled out of a 3-piece suit. RelaxedLeather is sure to up your style game while it protects your iPhone.

