Smartphone Accessories: Twelve South Leather iPhone XS Wallet Case $32 shipped, more

Amazon offers the Twelve South Leather iPhone XS Wallet Case in Earl Grey for $32.59 shipped. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer saves you 35%, comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since Black Friday. With room for two different cards, Twelve South’s case is a fantastic way to add a bit of utility to your iPhone’s cover. Plus, it comes in a stylish leather finish that pairs perfectly with the Space Gray iPhone. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers.

