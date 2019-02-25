Anker’s must-have USB-C and A wall charger is $20 in this Amazon sale, more from $30

- Feb. 25th 2019 9:56 am ET

Anker’s Amazon storefront has a fresh batch of deals going this morning, headlined by its PowerPort Speed+ 30 Duo USB-C/A Wall Charger for $19.99 Prime shipped when promo code ANKERTC2 is applied during checkout. That’s good for over 20% off and a match of our previous mention. This charger is a must-have for your travel arsenal with a USB-C and A port, 30W of power and top speeds. Toss it in your bag and always be ready to power up your smartphone, Nintendo Switch and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals at Amazon include:

Forget about taking multiple wall adapters everywhere you go. With one dedicated USB-C Power Delivery port and one port equipped with Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ technology, you can charge a multitude of devices from a single charger. A tough, compact build constructed from premium components ensures PowerPort Speed+ Duo goes wherever you need it. Built-in MultiProtect technology provides absolute safety for you and your devices while you charge, and the soft LED indicator unobtrusively displays powered-on status.

