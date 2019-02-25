Anker’s must-have USB-C and A wall charger is $20 in this Amazon sale, more from $30

Anker’s Amazon storefront has a fresh batch of deals going this morning, headlined by its PowerPort Speed+ 30 Duo USB-C/A Wall Charger for $19.99 Prime shipped when promo code ANKERTC2 is applied during checkout. That’s good for over 20% off and a match of our previous mention. This charger is a must-have for your travel arsenal with a USB-C and A port, 30W of power and top speeds. Toss it in your bag and always be ready to power up your smartphone, Nintendo Switch and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Other notable Anker deals at Amazon include:
- 4-in-1 USB-C Hub: $30 (Reg. $50)
- w/ code AKCHUB66
- PowerWave Pad 7.5W Qi Charger: $40 (Reg. $50)
- w/ code ANKER2514
- PowerPort 10-port USB Desktop Charger: $28 (Reg. $40)
- w/ code ANKERPQ2
- PowerCore 20000mAh Battery Pack: $40 (Reg. $50)
- w/ code REDUXPC2
- Soundcore Arc Bluetooth Wireless Headphones: $30 (Reg. $40)
- w/ code SDCARC3261
- Soundcore Life ANC Wireless Headphones: $79 (Reg. $100)
- w/ code SDCLIFENC
Forget about taking multiple wall adapters everywhere you go. With one dedicated USB-C Power Delivery port and one port equipped with Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ technology, you can charge a multitude of devices from a single charger. A tough, compact build constructed from premium components ensures PowerPort Speed+ Duo goes wherever you need it. Built-in MultiProtect technology provides absolute safety for you and your devices while you charge, and the soft LED indicator unobtrusively displays powered-on status.