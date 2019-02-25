Store 10TB worth of data on Western Digital’s Desktop Hard Drive: $180 (Reg. $230)

- Feb. 25th 2019 7:36 am ET

$180
0

Today only, B&H offers the Western Digital 10TB My Book USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $179.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $280 and this is $20 less than Amazon’s all-time low price. Today’s deal is also a match of second best 10TB offer we’ve tracked. Store your music, movies and other documents on this WD external. Use it in tandem with a Mac and easily create Time Machine backups. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Using one of the latest Macs? Put your savings to work and pick up a USB-C hub to connect your new hard drive. This low-cost option from Amazon will certainly do the trick and deliver enough I/O for additional devices as well.

Western Digital 10TB Desktop Hard Drive features:

  • 10TB Storage Capacity
  • USB 3.0 Interface
  • Includes AC Adapter
  • 256-Bit AES Hardware Encryption
  • Includes WD Backup Software
  • Acronis True Image WD Edition Software
$180

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best External Hard Drive Deals

Best External Hard Drive Deals

These high-capacity data storage devices are typically used for full-system (Time Machine) backups and to quickly share large digital media files. The most common external hard drives connects via USB 2.0/3.0, but there are other (faster) interfaces available including FireWire, Thunderbolt, USB-C, and others.

B&H Western Digital

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp