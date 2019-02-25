Store 10TB worth of data on Western Digital’s Desktop Hard Drive: $180 (Reg. $230)

Today only, B&H offers the Western Digital 10TB My Book USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $179.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $280 and this is $20 less than Amazon’s all-time low price. Today’s deal is also a match of second best 10TB offer we’ve tracked. Store your music, movies and other documents on this WD external. Use it in tandem with a Mac and easily create Time Machine backups. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Using one of the latest Macs? Put your savings to work and pick up a USB-C hub to connect your new hard drive. This low-cost option from Amazon will certainly do the trick and deliver enough I/O for additional devices as well.

Western Digital 10TB Desktop Hard Drive features: