Keep your Wi-Fi online during a power outage with APC’s 675VA 7-Outlet UPS: $50 (Reg. $75)

Newegg offers the APC BE670M1 675VA Seven-Outlet UPS for $49.99 shipped. In order to lock in today’s discount, you’ll need to apply code EMCTVVB55 at checkout. That’s good for a $25 discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Adding a UPS to your Wi-Fi router and modem is an easy way to make power outage-induced network downtimes a thing of the past. With 675VA, it’s rated with a four-hour runtime and also comes with a handy USB port for keeping your smartphone and more charged. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from nearly 100 shoppers.

Other comparably-featured UPS sell for around $75 at Amazon. While today’s discounted APC model is a very solid option, you can save even more by opting for model with less power. Although at $5 less for the 425VA version, you’re better off just locking in the deal above.

APC BE670M1 675VA Seven-Outlet UPS features:

675 VA / 360 Watts

7 total outlets – 5 battery backup and 2 surge only outlets

1 USB charging port (1.5 Amps)

Compact and Lightweight Form Factor

PowerChute software for safe system shutdown included

Guaranteed protection from surges and spikes caused by storms, lightning, circuit overloads, power cycling, etc.

ENERGY STAR certified

Stepup of BE600M1