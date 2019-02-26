Keep your Wi-Fi online during a power outage with APC’s 675VA 7-Outlet UPS: $50 (Reg. $75)

Newegg offers the APC BE670M1 675VA Seven-Outlet UPS for $49.99 shipped. In order to lock in today’s discount, you’ll need to apply code EMCTVVB55 at checkout. That’s good for a $25 discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Adding a UPS to your Wi-Fi router and modem is an easy way to make power outage-induced network downtimes a thing of the past. With 675VA, it’s rated with a four-hour runtime and also comes with a handy USB port for keeping your smartphone and more charged. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from nearly 100 shoppers.
Other comparably-featured UPS sell for around $75 at Amazon. While today’s discounted APC model is a very solid option, you can save even more by opting for model with less power. Although at $5 less for the 425VA version, you’re better off just locking in the deal above.
APC BE670M1 675VA Seven-Outlet UPS features:
- 675 VA / 360 Watts
- 7 total outlets – 5 battery backup and 2 surge only outlets
- 1 USB charging port (1.5 Amps)
- Compact and Lightweight Form Factor
- PowerChute software for safe system shutdown included
- Guaranteed protection from surges and spikes caused by storms, lightning, circuit overloads, power cycling, etc.
- ENERGY STAR certified
- Stepup of BE600M1
