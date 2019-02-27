Organize your suitcase with these packing cubes from Amazon for just $13.50 (Reg. $25)

ECOSUSI INC (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the BAGSMART Travel Packing Cubes 3 Sets Luggage Organizer in several color options for $13.49 Prime shipped with code ZWDEAL04 at checkout. Regularly priced at $26, that’s the lowest price we’ve tracked in over 6 months. These packing cubes help you organize your suitcase and their mesh front details lets you easily see what’s inside. It also features water-resistant material and comes in three varying sizes. Rated 4.6/5 stars with 130 reviews.
BAGSMART Travel Packing Cubes feature:
- Constructed of water-repellent polyester with 2 way easy-pull zippers.
- Dimensions: Large: 16.9’’×4.3’’×12.5’’ Medium: 14.9’’×3.9’’×10.6’’ Small: 13’’×3’’×9’’(L×H×W)
- Breathable mesh panel design for ventilation and easy identification of contents.
- Portable packing cubes keep your clothes stay neat and tidy, and no longer shift in transit.
- Three sizes packing organizers provide optimum utilization of interior luggage space.
Score a three-piece set of AmazonBasics Hardside Luggage from $162 (Reg. $199, All-time low) https://t.co/yBAEx8GHgN by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/4nGA5zhvJL
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 25, 2019