Organize your suitcase with these packing cubes from Amazon for just $13.50 (Reg. $25)

- Feb. 27th 2019 4:06 pm ET

0

ECOSUSI INC (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the BAGSMART Travel Packing Cubes 3 Sets Luggage Organizer in several color options for $13.49 Prime shipped with code ZWDEAL04 at checkout. Regularly priced at $26, that’s the lowest price we’ve tracked in over 6 months. These packing cubes help you organize your suitcase and their mesh front details lets you easily see what’s inside. It also features water-resistant material and comes in three varying sizes.  Rated 4.6/5 stars with 130 reviews.

BAGSMART Travel Packing Cubes feature:

  • Constructed of water-repellent polyester with 2 way easy-pull zippers.
  • Dimensions: Large: 16.9’’×4.3’’×12.5’’ Medium: 14.9’’×3.9’’×10.6’’ Small: 13’’×3’’×9’’(L×H×W)
  • Breathable mesh panel design for ventilation and easy identification of contents.
  • Portable packing cubes keep your clothes stay neat and tidy, and no longer shift in transit.
  • Three sizes packing organizers provide optimum utilization of interior luggage space.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author