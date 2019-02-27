The popular Oh She Glows vegetarian recipe app drops to just $1 on iOS/Android (50% off)

Oh She Glows for iOS is now on sale for $1. Regularly $2, this one has gone for as much as $5 in the past and is now matching the all-time low. This is a food app that features “fan-favorite plant-based recipes…and stunning, vibrant food photography.” It easily made our list of the best cookbooks starting at $7 and carries a 4+ star rating from over 7,000 users all-time. We are also seeing the deal available to Android users via Google Play as well. More details below.

While we are talking cookbooks, be sure to visit the rest of our favorites from $7 right here along with some particularly notable new releases. For all you Instant Pot users, you really should download this FREE cookbook/how-to guide.

Oh She Glows: 

Enjoy over 140 mouth-watering plant-based recipes, including more than 120 gluten-free recipes. There are many exclusive app recipes not shared anywhere else. Be sure to unlock the free recipe bundles on the bundles page, including a delicious Cookie Lover’s holiday bundle. The Oh She Glows Recipe App will continually have new recipes added to it; each recipe that’s published on OhSheGlows.com will also be uploaded to the app so it will grow and grow.

