Score off-season savings on CRAFTSMAN’s 12A Electric Leaf Blower at $30.50 (Reg. up to $60)

Amazon offers the CRAFTSMAN CMEBL700 12-Amp Electric Leaf Blower for $30.49 shipped. That’s good for a 33% discount from the going rate and comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it still sells for $60 at ACE Hardware. CRAFTSMAN’s electric Leaf Blower features an up to 230 mph output thanks to its 12A two-speed motor. It also includes interchangeable nozzle connections, making it a versatile option for tackling tasks in your yard. Rated 3.8/5 stars and is also a #1 best-seller.

Use your savings from today’s sale to bring home the AmazonBasics 50-Foot Vinyl Outdoor Extension Cord for $17 Prime shipped. It’s the perfect way to round out the purchase, giving you plenty of flexibility in roaming your yard while taming the grounds.

