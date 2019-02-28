If you have taken a spin class before, you know that they’re no joke. Even if you don’t have a SoulCycle membership, you can now shop all of they’re adorable clothes and accessories at Nordstrom. The new collection features over twenty items including functional leggings, cozy sweatshirts, and supportive sports bras that are all staples in our workout wardrobe. Even better, the prices start at just $42 and feature very on-trend prints including large logos, camouflage and floral for spring. Head below to find all of our top picks from SoulCycles collection at Nordstrom.

“Inspired by the cult-favorite cycling workout, this new activewear line was created using 12 years of rider insights, instructor feedback and in-house technical development.”, quotes Nordstrom.

Leggings

Printed leggings are very popular this season and the new line features an array of cute options. Our favorite are the High Waist Floral Tights that were designed to keep you cool when your classes warm up with breathable material. Its stretch components were made to move with you and a wide waistband adds comfort. The floral pattern is a great option for spring workouts as well as its pop of teal accents that will make you standout in any gym. These pants are priced at $88 and if you’re not a fan of the floral be sure to check out the camouflage pattern too.

Sports Bras

Take the logo trend to the next level with the LongLine Sports Bra from the new line. Designed for support, this sports bra features a high neckline and a criss-cross back detail that will also look very cute under workout shirts or on its own. It also includes a large under-band that adds comfort and will help to keep it stay put during workouts. This sports bra is priced at $58 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe.

Tops

Finally once your workout is over, throw over the Reversible Faux Fur Hoodie for a comfortable and stylish look. Sherpa jackets, hoodies and vests are extremely popular (find our guide here) and I love that this style has a mesh lining to keep you breathable. This hoodie also includes a hood and an arm logo for added style.

If you’re looking for a piece that’s less bulky one of our favorites is the Knockout Print Sweatshirt. You can wear this sweatshirt with leggings, shorts or jeans alike and its lightweight for spring and summer weather.

Which piece from this collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.