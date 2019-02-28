Today only, pick up Apple’s 12-inch MacBook for $830 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $1,299)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 256GB in certified refurbished condition for $829.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 fee applies. That’s good for nearly $470 off and is a match of our previous mention. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook features a Retina display, USB-C connectivity and more. This ultra-portable machine is perfect for working on-the-go or at home. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Put your savings to work and pick up a MacBook sleeve to keep this new purchase safe. Also consider grabbing a USB-C hub to connect your devices like hard drives, monitors and more.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features: