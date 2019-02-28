The 3D action fantasy tower defense game Brave Guardians is now FREE on iOS (Reg. $2)

Brave Guardians TD for iOS is now FREE. We have seen this one drop from the regular $2 a couple times in the last few months, but now’s your chance to add it to your library at no cost. Brave Guardians is a 3D action fantasy tower defense game with 2 different game modes, 4 worlds, loads of tower customization/upgrades and more than 22 “unique levels with beautiful 3D environments.” It carries a 4+ star rating from over 150 gamers all-time. More details below.

This morning’s roundup is filled with notable deals including Reigns: Game of Thrones Edition and we also some great deals on KORG apps today. We also still have the popular Oh She Glows vegetarian recipe app for $1 on iOS/Android (50% off).

iOS Universal: Brave Guardians TD: FREE (Reg. $2)

Brave Guardians is an epic 3D action fantasy defense game that narrates the story of four heroes (Pepo, Tiko, Zagi & Rapu) — each with extraordinary abilities.

Be prepared for an epic journey to defend your world against nasty fiends. This time you will take control of the brave guardians to lead them to the victory. Because Brave Guardians is not just another Tower Defense game!