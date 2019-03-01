Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 8-inch 32GB Tablet drops to $180 (Reg. $350), 9.7-inch for $202

BuyDig is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8-inch 32GB Tablet for $179.99 shipped. Note: Discount will be reflected once you’ve reached the final checkout page. Although typically priced closer to $300, this tablet is actually fetching around $350 right from retailers like Best Buy. Today’s deal is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This tablet will provide a crystal clear image thanks to a built-in Super AMOLED display. There’s no need to worry about outgrowing the onboard storage since this tablet has a microSD card slot ready for expansion. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

We also spotted the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7-inch 32GB Tablet in White or Gold for $202 shipped at BuyDig. Like the deal above, you will not see the discount has been applied until you’ve made it to the final checkout page. This specific tablet is currently being sold for $400 at Walmart and is one of the best prices we have tracked. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

