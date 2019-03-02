CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi Kit will get you started w/ HomeBridge, retro gaming, more: $70 (Reg. $90)

Today only, Woot is offering the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 B+ 32GB Ultimate Starter Kit for $69.99 Prime shipped. If you’re not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a price that we’ve only seen beaten once before. This bundle includes a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, a 32GB microSD card, a power supply, clear case, HDMI cable, and a whole lot more. I bought my first Raspberry Pi a year or so ago and since then have dabbled with making a retro console, setting up HomeBridge, and several other fun endeavors. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Not sure where to start? Have a look at our recent step-by-step guide of how to turn a Raspberry Pi into an AirPlay receiver. We cover the commands you’ll need to type and even how to boost audio quality.

CanaKit Raspberry Pi Ultimate Starter Kit features: