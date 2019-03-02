The award-winning Rosetta Stone language software can be yours for $118 today (Reg. $300)

Today only, at part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack for $118 shipped. Regularly as much as $300, which is what you’d still be paying at Best Buy, today’s deal matches the best we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. Choose from Spanish, Italian, German, or French. The Bonus Pack includes a lifetime download of Rosetta Stone for your Mac or PC, 24-month subscription to RosettaStone.com for on-the-go access, and copies of Barron’s Grammar Guide and Barron’s Dictionary. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s deal on Rosetta Stone is a fantastic value. However, if you want to keep your language education budget to under $100, consider the OUINO 5-in-1 Collection for $98 shipped. It’s packed with over 1,000 games, 400 lessons, and 60 short stories, among other content. This is also available in Spanish, Italian, German, or French.

Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack features: