Combat dry winter air with the Levoit 6L Hybrid Humidifier for $77 (Reg. up to $120)

- Mar. 4th 2019 4:29 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Levoit 6-liter Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier for $76.94 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. It’s a few dollars more at Walmart while Home Depot has it for $120. Regularly as much as $90 at Amazon, this is the best price we’ve tracked there since last October. It features both warm and cool mist, a customizable humidity sensor, large LED display, touch-sensitive control panel, and up to 35 hours of continuous run time. For added convenience, you can also control the settings via the included remote. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

While this humidifier has an internal heating system that claims to kill off most bacteria, make sure you eliminate all of those bad germs with a 2-pack of PureGuardian Aquastick Antimicrobial Humidifier Treatments for $9.50 Prime shipped. Opt for Subscribe & Save to get them for slightly less.

Levoit 6L Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier features:

  • Displays Actual Humidity: Always reads the exact value of humidity level so that you can set a suitable and comfortable humidity level based on the surrounding
  • Touch Control & Remote Control: Sensitive touch control panel is easy to operate and the included remote also controls any settings for convenience
  • Huge Capacity: Large 1. 5 Gallon/6L capacity allows for 36 hours of continuous use in Mist Level 1; With a super high mist output of up to 500ml/hr., can easily handle a bedroom, living room, or office
  • Whisper-quiet: Ultrasonic air diffusion produces very low noise for a quiet humidification that even babies cannot hear
  • Smart Auto Mode & Aromatherapy: Designed with Auto mode to automatically diffuse mist to adjust the humidity to the most suitable level. Add essential oils into the aroma box to give you a clean, pure and fresh smelling aroma. Note: DO NOT add essential oil into the water tank and base, or it will cause leakage and stop working

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Levoit

About the Author