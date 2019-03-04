Combat dry winter air with the Levoit 6L Hybrid Humidifier for $77 (Reg. up to $120)

Amazon offers the Levoit 6-liter Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier for $76.94 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. It’s a few dollars more at Walmart while Home Depot has it for $120. Regularly as much as $90 at Amazon, this is the best price we’ve tracked there since last October. It features both warm and cool mist, a customizable humidity sensor, large LED display, touch-sensitive control panel, and up to 35 hours of continuous run time. For added convenience, you can also control the settings via the included remote. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
While this humidifier has an internal heating system that claims to kill off most bacteria, make sure you eliminate all of those bad germs with a 2-pack of PureGuardian Aquastick Antimicrobial Humidifier Treatments for $9.50 Prime shipped. Opt for Subscribe & Save to get them for slightly less.
Levoit 6L Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier features:
- Displays Actual Humidity: Always reads the exact value of humidity level so that you can set a suitable and comfortable humidity level based on the surrounding
- Touch Control & Remote Control: Sensitive touch control panel is easy to operate and the included remote also controls any settings for convenience
- Huge Capacity: Large 1. 5 Gallon/6L capacity allows for 36 hours of continuous use in Mist Level 1; With a super high mist output of up to 500ml/hr., can easily handle a bedroom, living room, or office
- Whisper-quiet: Ultrasonic air diffusion produces very low noise for a quiet humidification that even babies cannot hear
- Smart Auto Mode & Aromatherapy: Designed with Auto mode to automatically diffuse mist to adjust the humidity to the most suitable level. Add essential oils into the aroma box to give you a clean, pure and fresh smelling aroma. Note: DO NOT add essential oil into the water tank and base, or it will cause leakage and stop working