Enjoy music your way w/ the Victrola Aviator 8-in-1 Bluetooth Turntable for $100 (Reg. $135+)

Amazon offers the Victrola Nostalgic Aviator Wood 8-in-1 Bluetooth Turntable in Espresso for $99.88 shipped. It goes for $135 at Bed Bath & Beyond while Kohl’s charges $150. This is tied with our previous mention in this color as the best price we’ve tracked. You’re getting more than a vintage-style 3-speed turntable here. It also features an AM/FM radio, CD and cassette players, USB, and Bluetooth. No matter how you enjoy your music, you’re set with this console. (But you’re out of luck if you prefer 8-tracks.) Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,000 Amazon shoppers.
If you’re fine with Bluetooth being the only special feature on your turntable, save some cash and opt for the more portable Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable with Speakers from $38 shipped. It comes in a wide range of colors so you can select something that’ll fit in with the rest of your space nicely. Even better, it’s a #1 best-seller in audio & video turntables.
Victrola Nostalgic Aviator Wood 8-in-1 Bluetooth Turntable features:
- Three-speed Turntable (33 1/3, 45, 78 RPM) plays all of your vinyl records and favorite albums
- Built-in Bluetooth to wirelessly play music from your Bluetooth enabled device. No cords needed.
- Record directly from vinyl, CD, and cassette directly to USB. No computer needed!
- Built-in CD, Cassette and AM/FM radio with Rotary tuner
- 3.5mm aux-in for music from any non-Bluetooth device (includes cable), RCA aux-in and headphone jack