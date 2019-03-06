6PM’s Men’s Office Sale cuts up to 70% off Cole Haan, ECCO, Calvin Klein, more from $23

6PM’s Men’s Office Sale takes up to 70% off Cole Haan, ECCO, Calvin Klein, more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Cole Haan Grand Tour Plain Oxfords that are marked down to $82 and originally were priced at $150. These polished dress shoes are perfect for everyday workwear or an event. This style will elevate any look and it’s available in two color options. It also features a lightly padded insole for additional comfort. However, if you’re looking for a loafer style the ECCO New Jersey Slip-Ons are a must-have. Plus, they’re on sale for $48. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cole Haan Grand Tour Plain Oxfords $82 (Orig. $150)
- ECCO New Jersey Slip-On Loafer $48 (Orig. $120)
- Cole Haan Williams Wingtip Oxfords $120 (Orig. $230)
- Rockport Barnaby Lane Penny Loafer $54 (Orig. $90)
- ECCO Biarritz Modern Dress Shoes $80 (Orig. $120)
- Calvin Klein Slim Fit Dress Pants $23 (Orig. $55)
- Rockport Eberdon Slip-On Sneaker $70 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Travis Matthew's Warehouse Sale offers polo shirts, pullovers, shorts & more from $20 https://t.co/r2gCe8btsP by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/vlUVxYoxOY
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 5, 2019