Bass Outlet updates your footwear with 20% off purchases, including clearance from $32

Bass Outlet is refreshing your footwear with 20% off purchases, including clearance with code SPRING20 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Hampton Canvas Boat Shoes are a classic and will be a staple in your wardrobe for spring and summer. Originally these shoes were priced at $125; however, during the sale this style is marked down to $56. You can style these shoes with jeans, khakis or shorts alike and their mixed materials add a pop of style to the average boat shoe.

For women, the Anabelle Laser Cut Flats are extremely versatile to wear to work or during casual outings. Even better, this style is currently marked down to $36 and originally was priced at $70. Plus, these flats are great for warm weather with its cut-outs for added breathability.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: