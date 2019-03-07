Anker iPhone X and 8/7/Plus cases $4, XS Max and XR screen protectors $6

- Mar. 7th 2019 4:21 pm ET

Anker’s Amazon storefront is back today with a host of discounts on iPhone cases and screen protectors. Simply apply promo code ANKERP399 at checkout to drop each case to $3.99. A separate code is listed below for the screen protectors, which are on sale for $5.99. Free shipping is available with Prime; otherwise, you’ll need to include today’s purchase in an order over $25. Each case typically sells for $8 or more. Rated 4+ stars across the board. Head below for all of the deals.

iPhone X

iPhone 8/7 Plus

iPhone 8/7

Screen Protectors $6 w/ code AKSD5999

