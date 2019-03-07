Command your own giant Robot in the Last Colossus RPG for iOS, now down to $1 (Reg. $2)

- Mar. 7th 2019 5:08 pm ET

0

Last Colossus for iOS is a simulation game with action and RPG elements where you take control of a giant robot after crash landing on a war-torn planet. It features a narrative experience spanning 9 chapters with 24 enemies and 10 boss battles. You’ll also get multiple endings along with the vintage-style visuals. Regularly $2, it is now matching its all-time low at $1. It has been updated for iOS 12 and carries a 4+ star rating from over 180 gamers. More details below.

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Last Colossus: 

Simulation game combined with ACT and RPG elements.

Fight with your own giant robot!

Story spanning 9 chapters

24 enemy types and 10 unique bosses to face

3 endings depends on your choices.

