Download the highly-rated Bloons Supermonkey 2 iOS shooter while it’s FREE (Reg. $1)

Bloons Supermonkey 2 for iOS is now FREE. This game has sat at $1 on the App Store for over 120 days and is now free for the first time since October 2018. Along with an all-time rating of 4+ stars from over 1,100 gamers, it features 100 levels, 90+ weapons “including epic powers like Doom Gauntlets, Sidewinder Ace, and Yeti,” 40+ powerups and a collection of free iMessage stickers. Along with its “easy to control family fun,” it also has skill-based diamond challenges for hardcore gamers. More details below.
If role playing games are more your speed, we saw the unique Evoland 2 hit its lowest price ever in this morning’s roundup. Now just $1, it is regularly $7 and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,500 gamers on the App Store.
Bloons Supermonkey 2:
Endless legions of colorful bloons in outlandish shapes and patterns are invading Monkey Town and only Super Monkey can stop them! Equip dozens of powerful weapons, unlock never-before-seen Super Monkeys, and use dozens of screen-clearing powerups to pop every bloon and achieve a perfect diamond ranking.
* Fast-action, pop everything fun-fest
* 100 vibrant levels, each with unique bloon waves
* Colorful, easy to control family fun for new gamers
* Intense skill-based diamond challenges for hardcore players