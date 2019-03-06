Download the highly-rated Bloons Supermonkey 2 iOS shooter while it’s FREE (Reg. $1)

Bloons Supermonkey 2 for iOS is now FREE. This game has sat at $1 on the App Store for over 120 days and is now free for the first time since October 2018. Along with an all-time rating of 4+ stars from over 1,100 gamers, it features 100 levels, 90+ weapons “including epic powers like Doom Gauntlets, Sidewinder Ace, and Yeti,” 40+ powerups and a collection of free iMessage stickers. Along with its “easy to control family fun,” it also has skill-based diamond challenges for hardcore gamers. More details below.

If role playing games are more your speed, we saw the unique Evoland 2 hit its lowest price ever in this morning’s roundup. Now just $1, it is regularly $7 and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,500 gamers on the App Store.

iOS Universal: Bloons Supermonkey 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

