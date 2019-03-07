Uncover the mysteries of Arcadia Bay in Life is Strange Complete for Mac, now $12 (Reg. $18)

Life Is Strange follows the story of Max Caulfield as she discovers she can rewind time while saving her friend’s life. The pair are then tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student while uncovering “a dark side to life in Arcadia Bay.” The regularly $18 Mac version of the game is now down to $12 on the Mac App Store. This is the lowest price we have tracked on the game since it was updated as the complete version with all 5 episodes. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 150 gamers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We saw the highly-rated Bloons Supermonkey 2 iOS shooter go FREE last night and you’ll find games like Anthill and Tomb Raider on sale in today’s roundup. You can also take to the high seas in Braveland Pirate for iOS while it’s only $1 (Reg. $3).

Mac: Life Is Strange: $12 (Reg. $18)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon Quest XI $30, Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $15, more

Life Is Strange: