Keep your iPhone pocketed & charged w/ Garmin’s sleek 7-inch GPS: $100 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

BuyDig via eBay Daily Deals is offering the refurbished Garmin DriveSmart 61 LMT-S 6.95-inch GPS for $99.99 shipped. That’s over 25% off the going rate in similar condition at Amazon and is within a buck of the lowest price we have tracked. Using a smartphone for GPS puts huge strain on battery. While you can keep it plugged in, I’ve had my phones overheat on summer days, causing the screen to dim to an unreadable level. By grabbing a permanent GPS, you can run a cable once and always have directions at your fingertips. Many options out there can be an eyesore, but with slim bezels and a large display, this unit is not one of them. Customers will receive a 1-year warranty with their purchase. Rated 4/5 stars.

My car didn’t have built-in GPS, I’d grab an Anker Roav SmartCharge Halo for $20 and permanently run a cable to the unit above. With three fast charging USB ports, you’ll still have two outlets for charging and powering other devices whenever the need arises. Additionally, this thing has a fancy-pants LED that can be adjusted to one of 16,000 color options that fits in nicely with your car and mood.

Garmin DriveSmart 6.95-inch GPS features: