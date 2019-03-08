Nordstrom Rack’s Converse Flash Sale offers sneakers, boots & apparel from $13

For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack’s Converse Flash Sale offers deals from $13. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The All Star Street High Top Sneakers are on sale for $45 and originally were priced at $60. Their all gray coloring is very modern and looks great with jeans or joggers alike. Plus, this style can be worn by men and women.
Our top picks for men include:
- One Star Pro Ox Suede Sneaker $40 (Orig. $90)
- All Star Street High Top Sneaker $45 (Orig. $60)
- All Star Ultra Ox Sneaker $40 (Orig. $75)
- All Star High Top Woven Sneaker $40 (Orig. $85)
- All Star Laceless Low Top Sneaker $50 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
The Chuck Taylor All-Star Sneakers is a casual must-have and they’re on sale for $25, which is down from their original rate of $55. Their hot pink color is perfect for spring and summer too. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for women include:
- Chuck Taylor All-Star Sneaker $25 (Orig. $55)
- Taylor Shoreline Sneaker $35 (Orig. $55)
- All-Star Double-Tongue Sneaker $35 (Orig. $55)
- Monotone Core Baseball Cap $13 (Orig. $25)
- All Star Madison Ox Sneaker $40 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
