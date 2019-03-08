Sun Joe’s 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer will make surfaces shine: $263 (Reg. up to $325)

Daily Steals is offering the Sun Joe 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $262.99 shipped when coupon code KJSUNJOE has been applied during checkout. That’s up to $63 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $36. This high-end pressure washer wields enough power to remove tar and grease from driveways, stains from your home, and finish peeling paint from aging surfaces. Thanks to the five spray tips included, you’ll have enough variety to knock out pressure washer tasks with ease. While reviews are still sprinkling in, Sun Joe’s pressure washers are generally well-rated.

Spend well over $100 less if you can live with about two thirds of the power. While Sun Joe’s $149 offering is very similar to the option above, PSI is downgraded to 2030. Whether this will affect you or not largely depends on how thick the debris you are removing is. If you’ll be routinely cleaning the same surfaces, opting for this Amazon best-seller should be just fine.

