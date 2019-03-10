Finally give Soylent a try w/ this 12-pack of meal replacement shakes for $25

- Mar. 10th 2019 1:14 pm ET

0

Amazon offers a 12-pack of 14-ounce Soylent Meal Replacement Vanilla Shakes for $25.05 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped with Subscribe & Save. That’s good for $10 off the usual going rate and a match of our previous mention. Soylent delivers a full meal replacement in a drink, with 20g of protein and 20% of your daily recommended nutrition. I’ve been using Soylent for a while now, and am a big fan. It’s easy to grab on your way out the door in place of a traditional meal. Perfect for busy lifestyles…or if you have kids! Rated 4/5 stars.

Soylent Meal Replacement Shakes feature:

  • ON-THE-GO NUTRITION. Soylent is a complete, ready-to-drink meal, delivering on-the-go nutrition with plant-based protein and slow-burning carbs, plus 26 vitamins and minerals. We carefully and purposefully choose each ingredient to offer a delicious meal in every bottle.
  • MEAL REPLACEMENT SHAKE. Each convenient, ready-to-drink meal contains 20g of plant-based protein, slow-burning carbs from beets, and omega-3s.
  • CLASSIC VANILLA FLAVOR. Sweet vanilla flavor with no added caffeine. Enjoy a classic vanilla treat for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or any time in between.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Soylent

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp