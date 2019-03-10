Finally give Soylent a try w/ this 12-pack of meal replacement shakes for $25

Amazon offers a 12-pack of 14-ounce Soylent Meal Replacement Vanilla Shakes for $25.05 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped with Subscribe & Save. That’s good for $10 off the usual going rate and a match of our previous mention. Soylent delivers a full meal replacement in a drink, with 20g of protein and 20% of your daily recommended nutrition. I’ve been using Soylent for a while now, and am a big fan. It’s easy to grab on your way out the door in place of a traditional meal. Perfect for busy lifestyles…or if you have kids! Rated 4/5 stars.
Soylent Meal Replacement Shakes feature:
- ON-THE-GO NUTRITION. Soylent is a complete, ready-to-drink meal, delivering on-the-go nutrition with plant-based protein and slow-burning carbs, plus 26 vitamins and minerals. We carefully and purposefully choose each ingredient to offer a delicious meal in every bottle.
- MEAL REPLACEMENT SHAKE. Each convenient, ready-to-drink meal contains 20g of plant-based protein, slow-burning carbs from beets, and omega-3s.
- CLASSIC VANILLA FLAVOR. Sweet vanilla flavor with no added caffeine. Enjoy a classic vanilla treat for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or any time in between.