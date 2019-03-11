Enjoy Live TV, offline mobile device playback, more w/ 6-months of Plex Pass for $20 ($30 value)

Best Buy is currently offering a six-month Plex Pass subscription for $19.99. You’ll receive a digital code within an hour of purchasing via email. Enjoying a single month of the service would normally run you $5, with a six month subscription totaling up to $30. Today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen for the half-year period. Plex Pass brings Live TV and DVR, offline playback for smartphones and more. I’ve been a Plex Pass subscriber for years now, and can’t recommend the service enough to anyone who has a collection of their own movies and TV shows.
One of Plex Pass’ biggest features is its cord-cutter-focused Live TV functionality. We recently took a deep dive on how to pair Plex with HDHomeRun to bring local news, sports and more into your setup.
Plex Pass features:
Plex organizes all of your movie, TV, music, and photo collections and magically streams them to all of your favorite devices at home and on the go. With an intuitive setup, options for personalization, and tons of features, including Live TV and DVR, Plex empowers you to stream smarter.