Enjoy Live TV, offline mobile device playback, more w/ 6-months of Plex Pass for $20 ($30 value)

Best Buy is currently offering a six-month Plex Pass subscription for $19.99. You’ll receive a digital code within an hour of purchasing via email. Enjoying a single month of the service would normally run you $5, with a six month subscription totaling up to $30. Today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen for the half-year period. Plex Pass brings Live TV and DVR, offline playback for smartphones and more. I’ve been a Plex Pass subscriber for years now, and can’t recommend the service enough to anyone who has a collection of their own movies and TV shows.

One of Plex Pass’ biggest features is its cord-cutter-focused Live TV functionality. We recently took a deep dive on how to pair Plex with HDHomeRun to bring local news, sports and more into your setup.

Plex Pass features: