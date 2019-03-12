The North Face jackets, vests, pullovers & more from $42, for three days only

Steep & Cheap’s The North Face Event takes up to 65% off select styles for three days only. Prices are as marked. Shipping charges apply and vary per order. The most notable deal from this sale is the men’s Apex Risor Hooded Softshell Jacket for just $76, which is $106 off the original rate. This jacket is waterproof and perfect for spring weather. It also features on-trend colorblocking for a stylish look.

For women, the Denali 2 Fleece Jacket is cozy and comfortable for cool weather. I personally own this jacket and it’s also very warm. Originally, the Denali jacket was priced at $179; however, during the sale you can find it marked down to $63. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include: