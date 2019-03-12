Your TV will sound better with this $100 VIZIO 2.1-Ch. Soundbar w/ Subwoofer (Refurb), more

Amazon offers the certified refurbished VIZIO 2.1-Ch. Soundbar with Subwoofer for $99.99 shipped. That’s good for $30 off the regular going rate and around $65 off the usual new condition price at retailers like BuyDig. Easily upgrade your TV audio with a Bluetooth-enabled VIZIO sound bar. This model sports 36 inches of length, 3.5mm, RCA and optical inputs along with a subwoofer. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Update 3/12 @ 4:40 PM: Walmart offers the VIZIO 32-inch 5.1 Channel Soundbar System for $129 shipped. That’s good for a 24% discount from the going rate, is $10 less than our previous mention for a new-condition model and is one of the lowest offers we’ve seen. Rated 4/5 stars from over 170 customers.

Save even further and go with Amazon’s 31-inch 2-channel option. You’ll miss out on a subwoofer and overall power, but it’s tough to beat this attractive price.

