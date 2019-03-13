LEGO’s San Francisco Skyline returns to Amazon low at $40 (20% off), more sets from $16

Amazon offers the LEGO Architecture San Francisco Skyline for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is $3 under our previous mention and returns to the Amazon all-time low. The kit’s 629 pieces stack up to an 11-inch long model depicting various landmarks in San Francisco. As always with the Architecture line, you’ll find plenty of details and excellent parts usage. In this case, the kit includes miniature recreations of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, Salesforce Tower and a few other iconic locations. Head below for more discounted sets.

LEGO San Francisco Skyline Kit features:

Recreate the magnificence of San Francisco architecture with this awesome 21043 LEGO Architecture San Francisco Skyline Collection model. This LEGO brick collectible features a selection of the city’s iconic attractions and landmarks, including the famous “painted ladies” buildings, 555 California Street, the Transamerica Pyramid, Salesforce Tower, Coit Tower, Fort Point, Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island.