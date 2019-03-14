The stellar Digits Tape Calculator gets a rare price drop, now FREE on iOS (Reg. $3)

- Mar. 14th 2019 2:53 pm ET

0

Digits Tape Calculator for iOS is now FREE. This one did spend some time years ago as a free app but was updated with major new features in mid 2018 right before it jumped up to a regular price of $3 or $4. Today’s deal is the very first time we have seen the highly-rated app go free since then. It features “an intuitive, fully correctable and editable line-by-line tape history…with spreadsheet-like editing and calculator-level simplicity.” There’s no telling how long this one will last, so jump in if you’re interested. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 users all-time.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Infinity Dungeon RPG VIP also went FREE today along with the iLovecraft Collection. We also have Pocket Anatomy matching its all-time low and Severed at just $1 (Reg. $7). But stop reading all this and just go download Digits while you can.

iOS Universal: Digits Tape Calculator: FREE (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: REKT!, Orderly – Simple to-do lists, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $48, Metro Exodus $48, more

Digits Tape Calculator:

So, why do so many humans love Digits? Its uniquely correctable tape means never worrying if you entered a calculation correctly. Make a mistake? Tap any entry on the tape to correct it (or edit, insert, copy and more). Then, add a label/comment and email or print the tape.

Digits is Shift’s highly-rated iOS calculator app that features an intuitive, fully correctable and editable line-by-line tape history. It uniquely provides spreadsheet-like editing with calculator-level simplicity. Tapes are stored as documents so groups of calculations can be stored and edited conveniently. Comments can be added to each calculation line, making the app ideal for expense tracking and budgeting.

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Free Stuff

Best Free Stuff
App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard