The stellar Digits Tape Calculator gets a rare price drop, now FREE on iOS (Reg. $3)

Digits Tape Calculator for iOS is now FREE. This one did spend some time years ago as a free app but was updated with major new features in mid 2018 right before it jumped up to a regular price of $3 or $4. Today’s deal is the very first time we have seen the highly-rated app go free since then. It features “an intuitive, fully correctable and editable line-by-line tape history…with spreadsheet-like editing and calculator-level simplicity.” There’s no telling how long this one will last, so jump in if you’re interested. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 users all-time.

Infinity Dungeon RPG VIP also went FREE today along with the iLovecraft Collection. We also have Pocket Anatomy matching its all-time low and Severed at just $1 (Reg. $7). But stop reading all this and just go download Digits while you can.

iOS Universal: Digits Tape Calculator: FREE (Reg. $3)

So, why do so many humans love Digits? Its uniquely correctable tape means never worrying if you entered a calculation correctly. Make a mistake? Tap any entry on the tape to correct it (or edit, insert, copy and more). Then, add a label/comment and email or print the tape.

