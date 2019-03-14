Tidy up your workspace with this $14.50 Prime shipped 37-compartment organizer (45% off)

Amazon offers the Plano Stow ‘N’ Go 37-Compartment Rack with 4 Small Parts Organizer for $14.62 Prime shipped. You’ll also find it available at Home Depot for the same price. That’s good for a nearly 45% discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. This organizer features four stackable compartments alongside a top-loading storage base. Inside you’ll find 37 interior sections to keep everything from tools and more in their place. Note: while it’s currently backordered at Amazon, you can lock in the price now for a delayed delivery. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 500 customers.

For comparison, the AmazonBasics 25-Compartment Tool Organizer will run you $20. So for $6 less, you can bring even more storage space into your setup by taking advantage of today’s deal.

Plano Stow ‘N’ Go 37-Compartment Organizer features:

Includes four 3500 series potlatch utility boxes

Additional storage space under lid

Potlatches keep contents secure

Carry handle

Molded padlock tab

Great for organizing hand tools and small parts