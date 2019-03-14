Tidy up your workspace with this $14.50 Prime shipped 37-compartment organizer (45% off)

Amazon offers the Plano Stow ‘N’ Go 37-Compartment Rack with 4 Small Parts Organizer for $14.62 Prime shipped. You’ll also find it available at Home Depot for the same price. That’s good for a nearly 45% discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. This organizer features four stackable compartments alongside a top-loading storage base. Inside you’ll find 37 interior sections to keep everything from tools and more in their place. Note: while it’s currently backordered at Amazon, you can lock in the price now for a delayed delivery. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 500 customers.
For comparison, the AmazonBasics 25-Compartment Tool Organizer will run you $20. So for $6 less, you can bring even more storage space into your setup by taking advantage of today’s deal.
Plano Stow ‘N’ Go 37-Compartment Organizer features:
- Includes four 3500 series potlatch utility boxes
- Additional storage space under lid
- Potlatches keep contents secure
- Carry handle
- Molded padlock tab
- Great for organizing hand tools and small parts
Plano’s 1354 Stow ‘N’ Go Rack System includes four 3500 series (9 in. ) adjustable Stowaway organizers stacked in the base, with an additional bulk storage compartment under the lid for hand tools. The clear molded organizers allow you to easily find the parts you’re looking for, while Potlatches keep contents secure. This compact organizer has a molded carry handle for easy transportation, and a molded padlock tab allows for extra security. This compact organizer is great for storing hand tools and small parts for all your household projects.