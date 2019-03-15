Journey through the Flatlands in A Noble Circle for iOS, now FREE on the App Store (Reg. $2)

- Mar. 15th 2019 10:06 am ET

A Noble Circle for iOS is now free. This is the first time the regularly $2 app has gone free since August 2018. In fact, it really only goes on sale a couple times a year. Developed by the creator behind Ensign and the popular Dark Room, if you’re interested in these minimal, artistic games, today’s deal is certainly worth a closer look. It has no ads or micro transactions and you don’t need a Wi-Fi connection to play. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

iOS Universal: A Noble Circle: FREE (Reg. $2)

A Noble Circle:

A noble circle’s journey through Flatland, a two dimensional world (try out A Noble Circle – Prologue, it’s free).

Inspired by the novella “Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions,” Edwin Abbott Abbott, 1884.

– No ads.

– No micro transactions.

– No crippled gameplay.

– No data requirements (playable without wifi).

– No elevated device permissions.

