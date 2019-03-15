Journey through the Flatlands in A Noble Circle for iOS, now FREE on the App Store (Reg. $2)

A Noble Circle for iOS is now free. This is the first time the regularly $2 app has gone free since August 2018. In fact, it really only goes on sale a couple times a year. Developed by the creator behind Ensign and the popular Dark Room, if you’re interested in these minimal, artistic games, today’s deal is certainly worth a closer look. It has no ads or micro transactions and you don’t need a Wi-Fi connection to play. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

In case you missed it, we saw the amazing Digits Tape Calculator go free on iOS (Reg. $3) along with the Infinity Dungeon RPG. We also have the highly-rated Pocket Anatomy for $1 (Reg. $10) and the Apple Award winning Severed at its all-time low.

iOS Universal: A Noble Circle: FREE (Reg. $2)

