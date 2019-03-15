Keep dirty clothes off the floor w/ this AmazonBasics Foldable Hamper: $9 (44% off)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Foldable Laundry Hamper for $8.68 Prime shipped. Regularly going for as much as $16 over the last month, today’s price is tied as the best we’ve ever tracked. Instead of tossing your dirty clothes on the floor or a chair, pick up this canvas hamper to place them in instead. Cutout side handles make it easy to transport to the laundry room or laundromat. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Need a place to dry your clothes, as well? You can get this AmazonBasics Foldable Drying Rack for $20. It has a 32-pound capacity and is made of a durable lightweight steel. With over 4,000 reviews, it’s rated 4.3/5 stars.

AmazonBasics Foldable Laundry Hamper features: