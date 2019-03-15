Keep dirty clothes off the floor w/ this AmazonBasics Foldable Hamper: $9 (44% off)

- Mar. 15th 2019 8:54 am ET

$9
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Foldable Laundry Hamper for $8.68 Prime shipped. Regularly going for as much as $16 over the last month, today’s price is tied as the best we’ve ever tracked. Instead of tossing your dirty clothes on the floor or a chair, pick up this canvas hamper to place them in instead. Cutout side handles make it easy to transport to the laundry room or laundromat. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Need a place to dry your clothes, as well? You can get this AmazonBasics Foldable Drying Rack for $20. It has a 32-pound capacity and is made of a durable lightweight steel. With over 4,000 reviews, it’s rated 4.3/5 stars.

AmazonBasics Foldable Laundry Hamper features:

  • Laundry hamper fits neatly into almost any closet space or bathroom for better organization
  • Made of durable canvas for everyday strength; beige with dark brown trim and interior
  • Open top for easy access; cutout side handles for convenient transport
  • Modern appearance; wipes clean easily; collapses for compact storage
  • Measures 14 by 14 by 23 inches
