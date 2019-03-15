Digital Switch games from $2: Guacamelee! 2, Severed, Spelunker Party!, LOST SPHEAR, more

Nintendo has now kicked off a Square Enix Spring Sale on the eShop. That includes deals on titles like Spelunker Party!, I am Setsuna and LOST SPHEAR, to name a few. However, we also spotted some other notable digital Switch games on sale like Guacamelee! 2, Severed and more starting from $2. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and down below for our top picks from the eShop sales.

Top Picks from the Sale:

On top of this Switch console bundle deal, here’s everything you need to know about the The Art of Super Mario Odyssey book featuring Bowsette and PDP’s Luigi and Peach-themed Fight Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepads.

Guacamelee! 2: