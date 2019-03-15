Digital Switch games from $2: Guacamelee! 2, Severed, Spelunker Party!, LOST SPHEAR, more

Nintendo has now kicked off a Square Enix Spring Sale on the eShop. That includes deals on titles like Spelunker Party!, I am Setsuna and LOST SPHEAR, to name a few. However, we also spotted some other notable digital Switch games on sale like Guacamelee! 2, Severed and more starting from $2. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and down below for our top picks from the eShop sales.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Severed $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Guacamelee! 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Romancing SaGa 2 $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Spelunker Party! $15 (Reg. $30)
- I am Setsuna $20 (Reg. $40)
- Forgotton Anne $12 (Reg. $20)
- LOST SPHEAR $25 (Reg. $50)
- EARTHLOCK $13.50 (Reg. $30)
- Cities: Skylines $27 (Reg. $40)
- Fear Effect Sedna $2 (Reg. $20)
- Yooka-Laylee $20 (Reg. $40)
- And many more…
Guacamelee! 2:
Luchador Juan Aguacate is out of retirement for a stunning new Metroidvania-style adventure. Explore a huge, hand-crafted world inspired by Mexican culture and folklore, filled with sassy new villains and weirdos (and a few old friends!). Learn bone-crunching wrestling moves to fend off skeletal hordes and overcome skillful platforming challenges… and who said anything about a Chicken Illuminati? Certainly not us!