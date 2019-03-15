Digital Switch games from $2: Guacamelee! 2, Severed, Spelunker Party!, LOST SPHEAR, more

- Mar. 15th 2019 10:47 am ET

Nintendo has now kicked off a Square Enix Spring Sale on the eShop. That includes deals on titles like Spelunker Party!, I am Setsuna and LOST SPHEAR, to name a few. However, we also spotted some other notable digital Switch games on sale like Guacamelee! 2, Severed and more starting from $2. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and down below for our top picks from the eShop sales.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Guacamelee! 2:

Luchador Juan Aguacate is out of retirement for a stunning new Metroidvania-style adventure. Explore a huge, hand-crafted world inspired by Mexican culture and folklore, filled with sassy new villains and weirdos (and a few old friends!). Learn bone-crunching wrestling moves to fend off skeletal hordes and overcome skillful platforming challenges… and who said anything about a Chicken Illuminati? Certainly not us!

