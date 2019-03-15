Joe’s New Balance takes up to 70% off sneakers & apparel, this weekend only from $21

Joe’s Warehouse Sale Event takes up to 70% off select styles of shoes and apparel, this weekend only. Plus, orders of $50 or more receive free delivery, which is usually reserved for orders of $99 or more.
The men’s Fresh Foam Airishi Sport Sneakers are perfect for your spring workouts and they’re on sale for $32. For comparison, these sneakers were originally priced at $70. They’re available in two color options and also come in a women’s version for $25. Plus, they feature a cushioned insole for additional comfort and breathable mesh material to keep you cool when your workouts warm up.
- 574 Retro Sport Sneaker $36 (Orig. $80)
- Fresh Foam v2 Nubuck $49 (Orig. $90)
- Fresh Foam Airishi Sport $32 (Orig. $70)
- Tenacity Woven Jacket $21 (Orig. $70)
- Restore Jogger Pants $40 (Orig. $100)
Our top picks for women include:
- FuelCore Coast v4 $29 (Orig. $65)
- Fresh Foam v2 Nubuck $49 (Orig. $90)
- 880v5 Running Shoes $66 (Orig. $120)
- Trinamic Running Tights $33 (Orig. $110)
- Fresh Foam Arishi Vintage $25 (Orig. $70)
PUMA gets you ready for spring with an extra 20% off all sale items, deals from just $8 https://t.co/8fWOVAJUGN by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/vw9sHkjYmO
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 14, 2019