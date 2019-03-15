Joe’s New Balance takes up to 70% off sneakers & apparel, this weekend only from $21

Joe’s Warehouse Sale Event takes up to 70% off select styles of shoes and apparel, this weekend only. Plus, orders of $50 or more receive free delivery, which is usually reserved for orders of $99 or more.

The men’s Fresh Foam Airishi Sport Sneakers are perfect for your spring workouts and they’re on sale for $32. For comparison, these sneakers were originally priced at $70. They’re available in two color options and also come in a women’s version for $25. Plus, they feature a cushioned insole for additional comfort and breathable mesh material to keep you cool when your workouts warm up.

Our top picks for women include: