Upgrade to 4K/HDR with the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console at $360 shipped (Reg. $400)

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $359.99 shipped. Regularly $400, today’s deal is nice $40 price drop and a great chance to upgrade to 4K. It still goes for $400 at both Amazon and Best Buy while you can grab it for $389 from third-party Walmart sellers right now. Along with the 1TB hard drive and DualShock 4 controller, this console includes HDMI and USB charging cables. Head below for more details.

Amazon is now offering 1-year of PlayStation Plus for $45 with free digital delivery (Reg. $60) and this month’s PS Plus freebies are The Witness and Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered. In other PlayStation news, Fortnite cross-platform support has now arrived and the original Left 4 Dead development studio is Back 4 Blood with its latest IP.

