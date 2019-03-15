Get Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 w/ Type Cover and go portable for $799 (Reg. $899+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with i5/8GB/128GB plus Type Cover for $799 shipped. For comparison, this bundle generally goes for over $1,000 and is on sale for $899 at retailers like Microsoft or Newegg. The Surface Pro is a great tablet that can function well as a laptop when used at a desk. Plus, since it includes the keyboard in this bundle, that’s one less thing you have to buy. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Want a bit more power and normal form factor? The Lenovo Yoga 730 with 1.8GHz i7/16GB/512GB is $950 shipped when you use the code SALEA1 at checkout. For comparison, Lenovo lists it for over $1,500 and Best Buy sells a similar, though lower spec’d model for $930 right now. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 features: