Just launched this week, Walmart released a new collection of exclusive KitchenAid products that are bright and perfect for spring. The line includes cooking utensils, kitchen gadgets, mixing bowls and more that start at just $7. KitchenAid has been around for ages and as you may already know, their products are highly south-after for their durability and versatility. Whether you’re an experienced cook or a beginner, everyone will enjoy this new collection. Find our top picks from Walmarts collaboration with KitchenAid below.

Cooking Utensils

Just in time for spring cleaning, Walmart’s new line is a great way to refresh your old kitchen utensils. If you’re needing a new set of utensils Walmart’s KitchenAid 15-Piece Kitch Tool Set has everything you need for everyday cooking. The set includes a slotted spatula, basting spoon, euro peeler, can opener, a set of four measuring cups, and a set of five measuring spoons. It also features durable nylon material that can resist temperatures up to 400°F. Even better, it’s priced at just $40 and would be perfect for a new homeowner, newlyweds, college students or to just update your old set.

Kitchen Gadgets

The KitchenAid Stainless Steel Can Opener gadget is functional and cute with its teal color scheme. This can opener is actually two-in-one with a bottle opener at the end. This essential gadget features a large turn handle for convenience and it’s priced at just $15.

A gadget that can perform four jobs? Sign me up. The $15 KitchenAid Gourmet Box grates fine, medium and coarse surfaces as well as slices in one quick move. It also features a soft grip handle and no-slip base, so it’s comfortable to hold.

Bowls

KitchenAid’s 4-Piece Prep Bowls are great for everyday and its clear lids help you identify what’s inside. These bowls are also excellent for meal prepping and its dishwasher safe materials help clean up quick and easy. Even better, each bowl is a touch smaller than the others and they’re stackable for so they won’t clutter your cabinet space. You can purchase the bowls for just $10 and its KitchenAid signature colors will go with any kitchen.

Another set of bowls that are a must-have are the 3-Piece Mixing Bowls. Mix up deserts, entrees or eggs in these bowls that feature a spout for easy pouring. It also includes a handle and come in three different sizes: a 2-1/2 quart bowl, 3-1/2-quart bowl, and 4-1/2 quart bowl. This style is also dishwasher safe and priced at $25.

Which piece from the new collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Finally, be sure to check out Bed Bath & Beyond launched its first ever home line called Bee & Willow with prices from $3.