Today only, save up to $500 on the latest MacBook Pros from Apple

- Mar. 18th 2019 7:07 am ET

Feature
$1,400+
0

Today only, Best Buy takes up to $500 off Apple’s latest 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro with deals from $1,399.99 shipped. While there are various configurations to choose from, you’ll want to check out the 15-inch 2.2GHz/16GB/256GB model for $1,899.99. That’s down $499.01 off the regular price and the best available. Amazon is currently charging $2,150 for comparison. Apple’s latest MacBook Pros sport a Retina display, four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports and up to 10 hours of battery life. The built-in Touch Bar and Touch ID deliver another level of customization. Check out the entire sale right here.

Leverage your savings towards a USB-C hub and bring even more functionality to your new MacBook. This model from Anker offers USB-A, SD card slots and HDMI. Don’t forget to clip the coupon on-page to save even further.

Apple MacBook Pro features:

The new MacBook Pro has 6-core Intel Core processors for up to 70 percent faster compute speeds.¹ A brilliant and colorful Retina display featuring True Tone technology for a more true-to-life viewing experience. And the versatile Touch Bar for more ways to be productive. It’s Apple’s powerful notebook. Pushed even further.

$1,400+

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Mac

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp