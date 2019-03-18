Corsair K70 Mechanical Keyboard offers RGB, aluminum design, more for $100 (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers the Corsair K70 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Originally $170 but more recently around $150, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This high-end RGB keyboard features an aluminum frame and per-key dynamic backlighting for ultimate customization. Using Cherry MX Speed mechanical keys, it delivers “blistering fast 1.2mm actuation.” An additional USB passthrough port makes it easy to connect an extra mouse. Rated 4.4/5 stars by 450 Amazon customers.

Ditch the high-end design for Aukey’s RGB keyboard with blue switches for far less than today’s featured deal. This model offers 104 rollover keys, a water-resistant design, and much more.

Corsair K70 RGB Keyboard features: