Nintendo Switch + Mario game, collector pins & protection kit/bag: $319 ($376+ value), more

Walmart is offering Nintendo Switch bundled with a Mario game of your choice, an Ematic Paw Patrol Carrying Case/Screen Protector and a PowerA Mario Pins set from $318.66 shipped. Switch is regularly $300, the available games go for up to $60, the pins are normally $5+, and this is an $11 carrier bag plus screen protector bundle. That’s a savings of nearly $60 or so and the best overall deal we can find right now. However, we also have an option below on a Pro Controller bundle which is nearly as good.
You’ll need to opt for Super Mario Odyssey to get the lowest possible price, but even with the most expensive option you’re still looking at a total under $330 in today’s Walmart offer. However, over at Rakuten you can grab the Red/Blue or Gray model with a Nintendo Pro Controller attached for $315 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. This deal is roughly $45 off or so.
Here are some digital Switch games from $2 including Guacamelee! 2, Severed, Spelunker Party!, LOST SPHEAR and more. Also be sure to check out The Art of Super Mario Odyssey coffee table book.
Nintendo Switch Console:
At home the main unit rests in the Nintendo Switch dock, which connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room.
Lift Nintendo Switch from the dock and instantly transition to handheld mode for on-the-go gaming. By sharing Joy-Con, players can go head-to-head while away from home.
A portion of internal memory is reserved for use by the system. You can expand the capacity of Nintendo Switch by using microSDXC or microSDHC memory cards.