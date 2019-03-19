Get ready for DIY projects with a Gorilla Ladders 47-inch Aluminum Work Platform for $30

Home Depot offers the Gorilla Ladders 47-inch Aluminum Slim Fold Work Platform for $29.97. Free in-store pickup is available or you can grab complimentary delivery on orders over $45. As a comparison, this work platform typically sells for $50 and has only been offered for less once. This top-rated DIY essential offers a 300-pound load capacity and an integrated handle for easy carrying. Ideal for painting or dusting taller areas in your home. Rated 4.8/5 stars by nearly 1,000 Home Depot customers.

Save even further and go with a non-slip step stool instead. You’ll lose the multi-use functionality of today’s featured deal, but impressively this thing still supports up to 300 pounds.

Gorilla Ladders Work Platform features:

Get the most stable, versatile, comfortable and portable work platform available from Gorilla Ladders. The redesigned Slim-Fold Work Platform offers a sturdy work space with an integrated handle designed to go wherever you need it. With a wide, 47.25 in. x 12 in. standing area with a non-slip surface and non-marring feet, this platform is built to help you get the job done. Perfect for painting, hanging drywall, changing light bulbs or even as a handy work bench, it folds down to just 3.25 in. thin and weighs only 11 lbs. for easy storage and transportation.

